OMG Network (OMG) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00012322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $484.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00467051 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

