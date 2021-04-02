Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $7.21

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00012165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00349136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,186 coins and its circulating supply is 562,870 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

