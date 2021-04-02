Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $163,719.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,146.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.