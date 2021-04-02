OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.31

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and traded as high as $51.22. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17,808 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

