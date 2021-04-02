OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $5.08 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.