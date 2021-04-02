OneLedger Achieves Market Cap of $11.59 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $11.59 million and $639,601.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,051,378 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

