Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

