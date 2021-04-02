Ontology 1-Day Volume Reaches $527.80 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $527.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00051787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00023631 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012683 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

