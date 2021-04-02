Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.77

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $561.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00265143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

