Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $32.33 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 238.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00073828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00288257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.00811039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00092586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

