Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.13 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Opacity has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 394.1% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00325208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00742409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.