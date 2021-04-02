Open Governance Token Market Cap Tops $7.56 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $2.33 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00674268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

