Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.35

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.35 and traded as high as C$60.89. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.61, with a volume of 372,534 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 183.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$174,277.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at C$5,629,999.76.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

