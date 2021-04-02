Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $7.47 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00012555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and $60.23 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.64 or 0.00806543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009995 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

