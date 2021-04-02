Oppenheimer Comments on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.
Shares of FMTX stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
