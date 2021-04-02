OptiToken (OPTI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,700.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One OptiToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $229,090.49 and approximately $6,700.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About OptiToken

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 tokens. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

