Opus Achieves Market Capitalization of $828,324.89 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $828,324.89 and $171.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 860.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.