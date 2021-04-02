Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 104,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $209,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

