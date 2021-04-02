Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Capitalization Tops $43.10 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $43.10 million and $2.10 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token token can now be bought for about $43.13 or 0.00072820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,274 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

