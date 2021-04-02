Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

