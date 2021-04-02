Orbit Chain (ORC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $182.45 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00007328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $182.45 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 190% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

