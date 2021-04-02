Orbitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $908,272.75 and approximately $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.05 or 1.00148410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.00407580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.00 or 0.00796763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00309034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00099165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

