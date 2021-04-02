Orbs Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $647.88 million and approximately $258.99 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars.

