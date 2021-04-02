O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $507.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $288.94 and a one year high of $512.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

