Orient Walt Market Capitalization Hits $7.02 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $765,783.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00757038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

