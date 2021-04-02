Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $69.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.49 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $254.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.