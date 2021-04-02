Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $69.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.49 million, with estimates ranging from $246.70 million to $254.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

