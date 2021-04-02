Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

