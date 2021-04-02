Origin Protocol Price Up 94.5% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 94.5% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $499.47 million and $101.86 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00053742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,056.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00673652 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028340 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,773,834 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

