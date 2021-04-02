Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $70,678.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014152 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.