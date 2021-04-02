Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Origo has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $17.38 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 193.3% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 995.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

