Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

