OSA Token Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One OSA Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OSA Token has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. OSA Token has a total market capitalization of $189,156.61 and $5,633.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,074.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

OSA Token Coin Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

