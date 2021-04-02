Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.54. 383,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,978. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $123.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.22.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

