Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSMT. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 221,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 135,649 shares during the period.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

