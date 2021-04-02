Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $43,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.