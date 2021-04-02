Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $7,659,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.