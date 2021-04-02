Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.79. 472,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,859. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. Owens Corning has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $93.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

