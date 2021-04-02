OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $702.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

