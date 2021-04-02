Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $72.84 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $72.84 million and $297,769.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.02 or 0.03553736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00353035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.94 or 0.00994268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00415457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.41 or 0.00432877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00285858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,593,552 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

