Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 61,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,493. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.