Oxford Industries (OXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

2/10/2021 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.57. 61,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05.

Get Oxford Industries Inc alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.