Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OXSQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 184,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,169. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

