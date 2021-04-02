Oxygen (OXY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $144.44 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

