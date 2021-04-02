Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,372,000.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

