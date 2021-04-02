Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $87,552,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $46,674,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $11,347,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $14,405,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

