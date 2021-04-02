PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $5,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 223,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.