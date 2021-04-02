PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $4.40 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $279.33 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 150.3% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

