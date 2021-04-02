Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00.

NYSE PANW traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

