Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $46,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,728,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

