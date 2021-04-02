Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.50

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 15.21 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.36 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,742,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £315.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.50.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

